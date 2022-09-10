Everything you need to know about the November election

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're about two months out from the November election in North Carolina.
Absentee ballots are getting mailed out and the time to make sure you are registered to vote is now.
Charlie Collicutt with the Guilford Co. Board of Elections breaks down everything you need to know about making sure you are ready to vote this fall.
What is the schedule for the upcoming November election:
- Fri., September 9th: Absentee by mail voting begins for Statewide General Election
- Fri., October 14th: Registration books close for Statewide General Election (Residency Deadline 10/9/2022)
- Thurs., October 20th: One-stop early voting for Statewide General Election begins
- Tues., November 1st: Deadline for civilians to submit absentee ballot request form for 2022 General Election
- Sat., November 5th: One-stop early voting for Statewide General Election ends
- Tues., November 8th: Statewide General Election and civilian absentee ballot return deadline
- Fri., November 18th: Canvass meeting for Statewide General Election
What can Greensboro voters expect on their ballots:
- Federal Offices
- US Senate
- US House of Representatives
- State Offices
- NC Supreme Court Associate Justice
- NC Court of Appeals Judge
- NC State Senate
- NC House of Representatives
- District Offices
- NC Superior Court Judge
- District Attorney
- County Offices
- Board of Commissioners
- Board of Education
- Clerk of Superior Court
- Sheriff
- Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
- Archdale City Offices
- Mayor
- City Council
Who can register to vote in Guilford County:
- A citizen of the United States
- A person 18 years of age by the date of the next general election
- A legal resident of Guilford County 30 days by the date of the next election
- Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision.
How can you check your voter registration status:
Use the North Carolina Board of Elections Voter Search Tool to determine if you are registered to vote in North Carolina and verify if your voter record needs to be updated.