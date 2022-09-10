Everything you need to know about the November election

North Carolina voters will head to the polls on November 8. Make sure you know what to expect before election day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're about two months out from the November election in North Carolina.

Absentee ballots are getting mailed out and the time to make sure you are registered to vote is now.

Charlie Collicutt with the Guilford Co. Board of Elections breaks down everything you need to know about making sure you are ready to vote this fall.

What is the schedule for the upcoming November election:

Fri., September 9th: Absentee by mail voting begins for Statewide General Election

Fri., October 14th: Registration books close for Statewide General Election (Residency Deadline 10/9/2022)

Thurs., October 20th: One-stop early voting for Statewide General Election begins

Tues., November 1st: Deadline for civilians to submit absentee ballot request form for 2022 General Election

Sat., November 5th: One-stop early voting for Statewide General Election ends

Tues., November 8th: Statewide General Election and civilian absentee ballot return deadline

Fri., November 18th: Canvass meeting for Statewide General Election

What can Greensboro voters expect on their ballots:

Federal Offices US Senate US House of Representatives

State Offices NC Supreme Court Associate Justice NC Court of Appeals Judge NC State Senate NC House of Representatives

District Offices NC Superior Court Judge District Attorney

County Offices Board of Commissioners Board of Education Clerk of Superior Court Sheriff Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Archdale City Offices Mayor City Council



Who can register to vote in Guilford County:

A citizen of the United States

A person 18 years of age by the date of the next general election

A legal resident of Guilford County 30 days by the date of the next election

Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision.

How can you check your voter registration status: