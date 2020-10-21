President Trump to hold campaign rally in Gastonia

Organizers said they expect anywhere from 15,000 to 30,000 people to attend Trump's rally in Gastonia.

GASTONIA, N.C. — President Donald Trump is back in North Carolina on the campaign trail.

Trump will speak at 7:00 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

Supporters are already lined up at the airport waiting to hear Trump’s message.

The rally marks Trump’s sixth time in North Carolina in recent months as he tries to gain support with less than two weeks before Election Day.

His rally in Gastonia is important for Trump as polls show he, and former Vice President Joe Biden are still locked in a close battle for the Tar Heel State, a state both candidates need to secure the White House.

Organizers said they expect anywhere from 15,000 to 30,000 people to attend the rally.