Presidential Race: Who will win North Carolina as Trump battles Biden for the battleground state

North Carolina has 15 electoral votes up for grabs. A presidential candidate needs at least 270 to win.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is a coveted battleground state and the race for president is a tight one.

Republican Donald Trump is seeking a second term as president. Mike Pence would remain Trump's vice president.

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden is looking to become the next president. His running mate, Kamala Harris, would become the first woman to serve as vice president.

Trump, Biden and their running mates have made numerous campaign visits to our state since the beginning of the election. Their visits becoming even more frequent as Election Day nears.

All eyes will be on North Carolina to see who the state votes in as president.

WHY IS NORTH CAROLINA A BATTLEGROUND STATE?

President Trump won the state in 2016 by a slim margin of 3.6% over Hillary Clinton. North Carolina has 15 electoral votes up for grabs. A presidential candidate needs at least 270 to win. The state has gone to a Democrat only once since Jimmy Carter's election in 1976, when Barack Obama narrowly won the state in 2008.

WHO’S LEADING THE POLLS?

Real Clear Politics reveals as of Friday, the average poll is down to just a 1.2 point lead for Biden in North Carolina. If you put that percentage point into terms of registered voters, that means if less than 88,000 voters change their minds, President Trump would win our state. North Carolina is a state Trump has to win according to political experts.

"Biden-Harris can win the election without North Carolina, I don't think Trump can," Thom Little, UNCG political science professor said. "If Trump wins North Carolina, that's going to tell me at that point the Trump-Pence ticket still has a shot."

The reason why is because of three other swing states. Right now, if you trust the polls, Biden has sizeable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. That means it's more important for Trump to take Florida and North Carolina instead.

WHEN DO WE FIND OUT WHO WON THE ELECTION?

When polls close in the U.S. presidential election, it could take days or possibly weeks to find out if Trump or Biden won. Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail because of coronavirus, meaning a delay in counting all the votes is highly likely. The North Carolina State Board of Election said absentee ballots will be accepted until Nov. 12 as long as ballots are mailed by Election Day.

