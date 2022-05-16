Who's in the lead? Real-time interactive Primary Election Day results

How did your county vote? See them all and more right here!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who's taking the lead and how many votes have been counted in the Triad and across the state?

Who doesn't like new toys? I know we do! WFMY News 2 has something exclusive for Primary Elections 2022. This new map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina.

We have a real-time look at which Senate and House candidates are pulling ahead and how each county is voting.

Here's how it works:

1. From the dropdown menu, select your race

2. Click on your city to see the county count.

Get it all and more right here. You can also see local results here.

Voter Search Tool:

Use the voter search tool to see if there's an election in your municipality and where you can vote.

You can also check your voter registration status on this website.

Full List of Elections:

Click here to narrow your search by county and see which contests are happening in your municipality and when.

