Elections 2022: Sheriff candidates across the Triad

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The race for the Sheriff's seat is up for grabs in several counties across the Triad. For updated results on Election Day, click here.

According to his campaign website, Byrd spent his 30-year career with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, retiring in 2014 at the rank of captain.

Phil Byrd (R-NC) is challenging Rogers in the sheriff's race. Byrd was born and raised in Guilford County.

Before being elected, he worked as a business owner and law enforcement officer for years with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the High Point Police Department.

Incumbent Sheriff Danny H. Rogers (D-NC) was sworn into the office on December 3, 2018. He's a native of High Point, North Carolina.

White's vision is to unite to build power and raise the voices of working people in small-town and rural North Carolina. He believes in shaping a democracy that serves working people where labor is valued, and our food, water, and land are healthy.

Challenger Kelly White (D-NC) currently serves as Winston-Salem State University's Deputy Chief of Police.

Incumbent Sheriff Terry S. Johnson (R-NC) began his career in law enforcement in 1972. After retiring from N.C. State Bureau of Investigation in 2001, he was elected Sheriff of Alamance County. Johnson has served as Sheriff since 2002.

Sheriff Sam Page

Incumbent Samuel Page (R-NC) was elected as the Sheriff of Rockingham County in 1998 and continues serving in this capacity to the present day.

He began his career as a K-9 Handler in the United States Air Force in 1975. Throughout his career, he has performed a variety of law enforcement duties such as Patrolman, Criminal Investigator, and Administrator.

Sheriff Page served as President of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association for the 2010-11 term and is currently a member of the NCSA's Executive Committee.

Tyrone Scales

Challenger Tyrone Scales (D-NC) is a lifelong resident of Rockingham County. He has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

Scales' plan as Sheriff is to reduce Rockingham County's Juvenile recidivism rate, restore trust in communities and fight illegal drug sales, opioid, and heroin addiction. He believes if there is no unity, you cannot have a community.