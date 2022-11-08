Elections 2022: Sheriff candidates across the Triad
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The race for the Sheriff's seat is up for grabs in several counties across the Triad. For updated results on Election Day, click here.
Here's what you should know about the candidates.
Guilford County:
Sheriff Danny H. Rogers
Incumbent Sheriff Danny H. Rogers (D-NC) was sworn into the office on December 3, 2018. He's a native of High Point, North Carolina.
Before being elected, he worked as a business owner and law enforcement officer for years with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the High Point Police Department.
Sheriff Rogers' key points are:
- RESTORE agency accountability and accreditation
- CREATE safer outcomes with community policing
- REBUILD law enforcement and citizen relationships
- SAVE tax dollars through recidivism reduction
- REDUCE officer attrition rates
- DEVELOP equitable employment practices
More information about his campaign can be found on his website.
Phil Byrd
Phil Byrd (R-NC) is challenging Rogers in the sheriff's race. Byrd was born and raised in Guilford County.
According to his campaign website, Byrd spent his 30-year career with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, retiring in 2014 at the rank of captain.
Phil Byrd's Plan:
- Build solid leadership to restructure how service is delivered by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
- Create an environment that increases morale across the Sheriff's Office.
- Restructure the organization to provide the peak performance necessary to carry out the many services and responsibilities to the citizens. Reallocate resources to positions that will be more responsive to our citizens and reduce the risk of violent crime.
- Implement strategies to give offices "ownership" and responsibility for their performance outcomes.
You can learn more about Byrd's campaign on his website.
Alamance County: Subtitle here
Sheriff Terry S. Johnson
Incumbent Sheriff Terry S. Johnson (R-NC) began his career in law enforcement in 1972. After retiring from N.C. State Bureau of Investigation in 2001, he was elected Sheriff of Alamance County. Johnson has served as Sheriff since 2002.
To learn more about Sheriff Johnson's campaign, visit his website.
Kelly White
Challenger Kelly White (D-NC) currently serves as Winston-Salem State University's Deputy Chief of Police.
White's vision is to unite to build power and raise the voices of working people in small-town and rural North Carolina. He believes in shaping a democracy that serves working people where labor is valued, and our food, water, and land are healthy.
You can learn more about Kelly White's campaign on his website.
Rockingham County: Subtitle here
Sheriff Sam Page
Incumbent Samuel Page (R-NC) was elected as the Sheriff of Rockingham County in 1998 and continues serving in this capacity to the present day.
He began his career as a K-9 Handler in the United States Air Force in 1975. Throughout his career, he has performed a variety of law enforcement duties such as Patrolman, Criminal Investigator, and Administrator.
Sheriff Page served as President of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association for the 2010-11 term and is currently a member of the NCSA's Executive Committee.
To learn more about Sheriff Sam Page's campaign, visit his website.
Tyrone Scales
Challenger Tyrone Scales (D-NC) is a lifelong resident of Rockingham County. He has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.
Scales' plan as Sheriff is to reduce Rockingham County's Juvenile recidivism rate, restore trust in communities and fight illegal drug sales, opioid, and heroin addiction. He believes if there is no unity, you cannot have a community.
Read more about Tyrone Scales' campaign on his website.
Randolph County: Subtitle here
Sheriff Gregory Seabolt
Incumbent Sheriff Gregory Seabolt (R-NC) has spent 30 years in law enforcement. He was elected as Sheriff of Randolph County in 2018.
Seabolt says he has a 10-point plan aimed at giving people a voice no matter their political affiliation, socioeconomic status, race/ethnicity, religion, sex, ability, or military/veteran status.
10-Point Plan:
- Open communication and transparency
- Eradication of illicit drug trafficking in Randolph County
- Proactive property crime prevention
- Reducing call response times
- Thorough crime investigation
- No political maneuvering
- Policy and procedural standardization
- Personal accountability in the office
- Adequate training and equipment
- A safe Randolph County Jail
Sean Walker
Challenger Sean Walker (D-NC) is a retired defense department transportation contractor. He still maintains a fleet of trucks and owns several businesses.
Walker is a Persian Gulf War veteran who has served in the US Navy and the NC National Guard.
If elected, Walker plans to:
- Decriminalize marijuana
- Drug crisis
- Assault weapons
- Grand jury indictments
- Clean up the streets
- School Safety
- Equal equality and justice
- Increased patrols for a safer Randolph County
- Cut pork spending and drain the swamp
Walker says he is a strict 10th Amendment Constitutionalist and believes that the constitution is there to restrict the federal government and that it was never meant to empower it.
You can learn more about Sean Walker's campaign on his official campaign Facebook page.
Forsyth County: Subtitle here
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough
Incumbent Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough (D-NC) assumed office in 2018. He has served in law enforcement for almost 40 years.
Kimbrough will battle for the seat of sheriff against Ernie Leyba (R-NC).
Kimbrough was born and raised in Forsyth County and graduated from North Forsyth High School.
Ernie Leyba
Challenger Ernie Leyba (R-NC) is from Torrance, California. He has worked as a police officer in Kernersville and Durham as well as in Newport Beach, Calif., and Los Angeles, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
He worked as a deputy for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office under Republican Sheriff Ron Barker from March 2000 to August 2000 and from October 2000 to June 2002.
Leyba's vision:
- Rebuilding trust with the community
- Educating and working with neighborhoods and business owners to create a safer and stronger community
- Improve MORALE within the Sheriff's office
- Working on better RAPPORT with the City of Winston-Salem Police Officers... focusing on the common goal on keeping the city and county safe.
- Increase the officers for SRO programs in schools
- Work on improving medical care for inmates, to eliminate deaths due to inadequate medical treatments
To learn more about Ernie Leyba and his campaign, you can visit his campaign website.