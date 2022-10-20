State Board of Elections responds to misleading mailers to voters

The State Board of Elections has received calls from several voters from across the state who are confused or angry about previous voting history.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the past few days, the State Board of Elections has received dozens of calls from voters across North Carolina.

Many of them are confused or angered by mailers that include information, sometimes inaccurate, about whether they voted in previous elections.

The mailers include words such as, “Important Voter Notification” in red letters at the top and a chart with alleged information about whether the voter voted in 2018 and 2020.

Some of the mailings also stated: “According to your North Carolina state election record, you skipped the 2018 mid-term election.”

After an investigation, the BOE has determined that the voter information on the cards is sometimes inaccurate and does not reflect state voter records.

The mailer, sponsored by the Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC, instructed voters to contact the state BOE if they believe the voting record on the card is incorrect.

“These mailers are confusing to voters and have resulted in numerous calls to the State Board at a critical time in the election cycle,” said Patrick Gannon, public information director at the State Board. “We recognize the importance of efforts to encourage people to vote. However, providing inaccurate information decreases confidence in our elections, and encouraging voters to contact the State Board about their voting record from prior elections is unnecessary and stresses our limited resources.”

How to Find Your Voter History Record

Voter history will show the date of each election or primary election when a voted has casted a vote. It also shows the voting method: in-person on Election Day, one-stop early voting, absentee by mail, or provisional. For primary elections, the voter history record also includes which political party’s primary the voter participated in.

Here’s how to find your voter history record:

Go to the State Board’s Voter Search tool. Enter your first and last names, as they would appear on your voter record, into the required fields, then click “Search.” From the resulting list, click on your name, which appears in blue type. Scroll down to the “Your Voter History” section.

For more information about the Voter Search tool, see Your Voter Record.

The State Board of Elections reminds all voters to get accurate information about elections from state and county elections officials. Please visit NCSBE.gov.

