Still waiting on your absentee ballot? Here's what you should do

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're planning to vote by mail, you have until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 to request an absentee ballot.

There are a couple of options to request one. You can go online, fill out an application, and then mail it in to your county board of elections office. You can also go to the office to get one.

Once it arrives, you fill it out in front of a witness, sign it and mail it in to your county board of elections. You can also drop it off in person at the office or any early voting site.

What if you requested an absentee ballot and still haven't gotten it in the mail?

The state board of elections said you need to call your county board of elections office.