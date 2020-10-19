‘Strange things are happening in North Carolina,’ President Trump says at campaign event

President Trump will campaign once again in North Carolina later this week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Donald Trump spoke about North Carolina Sunday at a campaign rally in Nevada.

He addressed early voting turnout and long lines at the polls.

"Strange things are happening in North Carolina. A lot of people are out there voting - you know, those lines are miles long. They’re miles long. And they’re wearing a lot of red caps. They’re wearing caps, and they’re wearing the badges and they’re wearing those beautiful shirts. A lot of them they love our country they work so hard. They weren't into voting for a long time. Then four years ago they went out and now even more so," Trump said.

Trump will campaign once again in North Carolina later this week. On Wednesday, Trump will make a campaign stop in Gastonia. He plans to campaign at the Gastonia Municipal Airport. The ticketed event is at 7:00 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. will also host “Make America Great Again” events in Kernersville and in Arden on Monday.

The first stop for Trump Jr. in North Carolina will be at the Emery Seal Co. in Arden at 2:30 p.m. The second will be at Salem-One in Kernersville at 6 p.m.

Ivanka Trump will also make a campaign stop this week in Raleigh.

On the other side, Democratic candidate Joe Biden made a campaign stop in North Carolina on Sunday.

Biden visited Durham to lead a car parade of voters to cast their ballots. He also stopped to buy his granddaughter a favorite sweet treat from a Cookout then it was back to business. Biden participated in a panel about closing the racial income gap and supporting historically black colleges and universities.

“I'm going to get HBCUs the funds they deserve, investing more than $70 billion, here me out, $70 billion to lower tuition costs, build high-tech labs and modern facilities so they can compete for the billions of dollars in government contracts other good universities, like the University of Tennessee can compete for,” he said.