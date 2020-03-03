GREENSBORO, N.C. — Super Tuesday is here! Voters in 14 states are rushing to the polls to vote in the primaries, including in North Carolina.

We're watching a number of hot races in North Carolina.

PRESIDENT

We're watching how North Carolina, of course, will narrow down the choices for candidates in the race for President.

U.S. SENATE

Another race we're watching is the U.S. Senate seat as it heats up for Super Tuesday ahead of the November election.

The U.S. Senate race in our state could determine who controls the chamber. Incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from Huntersville, won the seat in 2014 and is now running for re-election against three other Republicans in the primary election. Tillis is up against Larry Holmquist, Sharon Hudson, and Paul Wright.

Former state legislator, Cal Cunningham is running on the U.S. Senate Democratic ticket along with Erica Smith, Steve Swenson, Trevor Fuller, and Atul Goel.

N.C. GOVERNOR

Another heated race includes the run for North Carolina Governor. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is up against Ernest Reeves on the democratic ticket. On the Republican race for the Governor’s seat, current Lt. Governor Dan Forest will go head-to-head with Holly Grange.

N.C. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 6

We'll also find out which democrat and which republican will get to stake their claim for North Carolina's newly redrawn district 6.

State judges approved a new map of the district last year. The district now includes all of Guilford County and part of Forsyth County, whereas before, it included parts of Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell, Chatham, Lee and Person counties.

District 6 has been held by a republican since 1985, but political experts believe the newly redrawn lines could favor a democrat. The democratic ticket includes: Kathy Manning, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, Rhonda Foxx and Ed Hanes all going head-to-head. On the republican side, Lee Haywood is running against Laura Pichardo.

