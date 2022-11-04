Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley face off in US Senate race for North Carolina

Republican Senator Richard Burr's seat is up for grabs as he plans to retire at the end of his term.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican congressman Ted Budd faces off against Cheri Beasley, North Carolina’s former state Supreme Court chief justice, to replace Republican Senator Richard Burr who plans to retire at the end of his term.

Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day.

Ted Budd





Ted Budd from Davie County. He is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, and he represents North Carolina's 13th congressional district.

Ted said he is fighting to restore constitutional values. Some of his issues include:

Cheri Beasley





Cheri Beasley is the democratic nominee for the North Carolina U.S. Senate race. If she wins, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court would become the state's first Black senator.

She went from a public to a judge in 2019, becoming the first African American woman to serve as Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Some of Cheri's values she stresses on her platform include: