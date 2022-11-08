Ted Budd wins North Carolina US Senate race

Republican Ted Budd won what started as a tight race for the N.C. U.S. Senator.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Ted Budd is the projected winner for the North Carolina U.S. Senate race, defeating his opponent, Cheri Beasley, according to CBS News.

Congressman Budd is set to replace N.C. U.S. Senator Richard Burr at the end of his term.

During his acceptance speech, Budd shared a family motto, “Just do what you say you’re gonna do.” He said that is how he will lead as the next Senator from North Carolina.

Ted Budd is a North Carolina native from Davie County. He said he is fighting to restore constitutional values. Some of his issues include: