For many people, it's been a long two years. And before heading out to hit the ballot boxers, several voters took to Twitter to show the toll it's taken.

In a meme titled "Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018," social media users posted pictures of various celebrities, characters and even animals to illustrate the difference between their optimism two years ago and wariness today.

Here are some of the best posts:

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/gmbNE9ytNv — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 6, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/fxLYz63gpK — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me if we don't vote in 2018 #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/HY4WJOuzrP — Whitney Friedlander (@loislane79) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sAI7foXM1V — Brian Scully is VOTING ON 11/6 (@brianscully) November 5, 2018

For real though https://t.co/crartYJLIH — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/usBhMokVu7 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/bge58LfOWb — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/VQyLIRYvkt — tyler white or whatever (@TylerRuinsTV) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/w1fiJO9txx — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/SsHcVb2Dp4 — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/8VwEM96BCK — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 5, 2018

Me Voting in 2016 vs. Me Voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/nKLV5B9tFX — Michael Reed (@mr2ed) November 6, 2018

© 2018 WKYC