Triad college students help push for on-campus polling places

The students worked with several organizations and MTV to maintain or expand voting access on campus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many North Carolina students won't have to travel far to vote in this election. North Carolina A&T State University, Wake Forest University and North Carolina Central University will act as polling places for early voting and Election Day.

It's part of a push by MTV and several NC advocacy groups worked with the Alliance for Youth Organizing, Students Learn Students Vote Coalition and the Campus Vote Project. It's called the +1 the Polls initiative. The group has been supporting 42 students across more than 30 universities across the country to expand voting access on-campus.

According to a press release, the group also secured 21 polling places in 11 different states. Those places include two new ballot boxes and satellite offices. The polling places will reach more than 375,000 students.

Two students at Triad schools were explicitly named in the release for their efforts.

Izzy at Wake Forest University launched a one-stop early voting site in the middle of the campus. The location includes a QR code so students can check their registration.