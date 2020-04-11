Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots

Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan state court demanding “meaningful access” to locations where ballots are being counted. Michigan is one of the undecided states that could determine whether President Donald Trump gets another four years in office.

The Trump campaign said Wednesday it is calling for a temporary halt in the counting until it is given “meaningful access” in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.

Trump is running slightly behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Michigan. Trump's campaign also said it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, another state in which Trump trails Biden. Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.”

