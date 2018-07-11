GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- After 24 years of serving as Guilford County Sheriff, BJ Barnes has lost the election ushering a new era for the department.

However, the Guilford Co. Sheriff’s race wasn’t the only upset as Forsyth County also voted in a new Sheriff. It’s one of the biggest surprises from Election Day in the Triad.

Danny Rogers beat longtime Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes for the upset win. Rogers had much to say about Barnes, “I thank him for the legacy.” Rogers also said there’s much work to be done and that. “We have a heart for Guilford County. We have to build a relationship with the community.”

WFMY News 2 captured Barnes as he was seen leaving his election party earlier after the upset.

In Forsyth County, Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. beat out William Schatzman who has served as Sheriff since 2002.

