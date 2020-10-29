Ted Budd, Scott Huffman battle for U.S. House North Carolina District 13

Incumbent Ted Budd and Scott Huffman are running in the general election for U.S. House North Carolina District 13.

The United States is broken into 435 congressional districts, each with a population of around 710,000 people. Each district selects a representative to the U.S. House of Representatives for a two-year term. Representatives are also referred to as congressmen and congresswomen.

Budd assumed office on Jan. 3, 2017, and his current term ends on January 2, 2021.

He is also the owner of a gun range and store in Rural Hall.

"As the owner of a gun store, I have a unique perspective on one of our Constitution’s most cherished rights. I believe that one of the solutions to violence in our country is a well-trained and responsible citizenry. I will never allow our Second Amendment rights to be infringed," Budd said in a statement on his website.

Scott Huffman served in the U.S. Navy for seven years and reached the rank of petty officer 2nd class. Huffman was a candidate for North Carolina's 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House two years ago, however, he lost the primary on May 8, 2018.

Huffman’s professional experience also includes working as a business owner. He is affiliated with the Democratic Party of Mecklenburg County, Elizabeth Hanford Dole American Red Cross, and Indivisible Charlotte.

"With your support, I am running for Congress to lower the healthcare costs that are bankrupting our families. I am running to strengthen our public schools. I am running to cut middle-class taxes to help our families and small businesses succeed. I am running because the working class doesn't have a voice in Washington, D.C. I truly understand your needs, because I am part of the working class. I will focus on the needs of my district. I will work for you," Huffman said on his website.