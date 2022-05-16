Primary Election: Who will be Republican frontrunner for NC's US Senate seat?

Three candidates hope to become the Republican frontrunner for the US Senate race.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who will have the chance to represent the Republican party as the frontrunner in the race for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat in 2022? Republican voters will decide on Super Tuesday during primary elections.

Three candidates are on the ballot for the Republican ticket: U.S. Congressman Ted Budd, former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, and former U.S. Congressman Mark Walker.

The winner of the May 17 primary will go on to run against likely Democratic frontrunner Cheri Beasley. If no candidate wins more than 30% of the primary votes, a runoff election will be held on July 26.

Who's leading the polls?

The most recent poll for the Republican primary conducted by The Hill/Emerson College shows Budd leading by a 27-point spread. In an April poll conducted by Trafalgar Group, Budd led by a 24-point spread.

In a potential Budd vs. Beasley matchup for US Senate, a recent poll showed Budd was the favored candidate by a 7-point spread.

However, in a potential McCrory vs. Beasley matchup, voters favored Beasley by a 5-point spread.

Meet the candidates

Ted Budd is from Rural Hall and represents North Carolina's 13th district in the U.S. House. He has held the position for five years. He is the only Republican candidate to have received the backing from former President Donald Trump.

According to his website, Budd says he's running for U.S. Senate because he is "gravely concerned about our country's future, because North Carolina families, our values, and our jobs are under attack every day in Washington."

Pat McCrory was raised in Guilford County and served as Mayor of Charlotte from 1995 to 2009. He was elected Governor of North Carolina in 2012 and served for four years. He lost the 2016 gubernatorial race to Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper.

According to his website, if elected to US Senate, McCrory plans to restore funding for a border wall with Mexico, introduce a national voter ID requirement, and fight for a balanced budget.

Mark Walker is a minister from the Piedmont Triad. He represented North Carolina's 6th Congressional District from 2015 to 2021. Walker chose not to run for reelection of his district in 2020 following the redrawing of congressional maps. In early 2022, he announced his bid for the US Senate.