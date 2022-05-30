Show your support for U.S. troops by voting in honor of a veteran

The North Carolina State Board of Elections' program allows you to pay tribute to those who served.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians can vote in honor of a loved one who served through the State Board of Elections' Vote in Honor of a Veteran Program.

Voters can request a free pin through the Board of Elections to wear on Election Day. They say the pins can be personalized with the name of a veteran you want to honor.

The pin was redesigned last year by a student at Wake Technical Community College. The NCSBE says Blair Canady from Pender County created the new look for the pin.