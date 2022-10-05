Voter guide | Make sure you're registered to vote before the deadline

The deadline to register to vote for the 2022 election is October 14.

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you are planning to vote on Election Day 2022, you should register to vote soon.

The deadline to register to vote for the election is Friday, October 14. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.

Am I eligible to vote?

To register to vote, you must:

- Be a U.S. citizen

- Live in the county of your registration for at least 30 days before the election.

- At least 18 years old or will be by the date of the general election. 16 and 17-year-olds can preregister to vote.

- Not be in jail or prison for a felony conviction.

How can I register to vote?

There are a few ways you can register to vote, so you will be able to make your voice heard on election day. You can:

- Register to vote online using the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles website if you have an NC driver's license or another form of DMV identification.

- Complete a paper voter registration application (available in English and Spanish) and submit it to your county board of elections office by 5 p.m. on Oct.14. The paper voter registration application can be submitted by mail, fax, or email. If you use fax or email the application must be received by the deadline.

A hard copy of the voter registration application can also be delivered to the county board office 20 days before the election.

What if I miss the deadline?

- If a paper application is received after the deadline it must be postmarked before or on the day of the deadline. If the postmark is unclear or missing it will be processed as if it was received in the mail no later than 20 days before the election. Or it will not be processed until after the election.

- You can also register and vote at the same time during one-stop early voting at any early voting site within your county. Early voting is from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. Early voting sites for each county and their schedules can be found here.

What should I do if I need to update my registration?

- If you need to update your existing voter registration you can use the DMV website or the paper voter registration application.

- The DMV website can be used to update your address and party affiliation. You can not use the DMV website to change your name.

- A paper voter registration application can be used to update your name, address, and party affiliation, but it must be signed and mailed to your voter's county board of elections by Oct. 14.

- If making an update to your name, address, and party affiliation and you live in the county in which you are updating your registration, the application must be signed, but it can be submitted through fax or email to your county board of elections.

- If you are using the paper application to change your address to a new county, you must return the form in person or by mail.

- Registered voters can also update their existing registration at one-stop early voting site during early voting.

How to check your voter registration?