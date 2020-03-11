Voting hours extended at polling places in Guilford, 3 other counties

Hours at the polling places are extended after the four precincts opened late.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend voting at four precincts after each polling site opened late. North Carolina has 2,660 Election Day polling places.

In Cabarrus County, voting will be extended by 17 minutes to 7:47 p.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church location at 59 Chestnut Drive SW in Concord.

In Guilford County, voting will be extended by 34 minutes to 8:04 p.m. at the Bluford Elementary School, located at 1901 Tuscaloosa St. in Greensboro.

Two precincts opened late in Sampson County.

Voting will be extended 45 minutes to 8:15 p.m. at the Plainview Fire Station precinct, located at 5041 Plain View Hwy in Dunn.

Voting will also be extended 24 minutes to 7:54 p.m. at the Northeast Clinton (Sampson County Adult Daycare) precinct, located at 210 Fisher Drive in Clinton.

Once all polling places are closed statewide, election results will begin to post, the NCBOE said.

“With 2,660 polling sites, it is not unusual for minor issues to occur at polling sites that result in a brief disruption of voting. The State Board routinely meets to discuss the extension of hours when the need arises,” the board said.

G.S. § 163-166.01 authorizes the state board to extend voting hours at sites where voting is interrupted for at least 15 minutes, but the board may extend voting only as long as the disruption and only for the affected sites. All votes cast after 7:30 p.m. will be provisional votes, per state law.

