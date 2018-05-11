So, you’re going to vote.

Maybe it’s your first time or maybe your county just started using the iVotronic machines.

According to the North Carolina Center for County Research, 35 North Carolina counties use the iVotronic machines for at least a portion of voting, including Alamance, Alleghany, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth (for the visually and hearing impaired only), Guilford and Surry counties here in the Triad.

Pro-tip: Make sure you take your time voting and review your selections carefully.

Here’s a step-by-step on how to use these voting machines on election day:

First, a poll worker will activate your iVotronic with their PEB device after they’ve collected your authorization to vote form.

Next, you’ll see a message asking to tap the screen for your visual ballot (on-screen), or to press the green diamond button for an audio-only ballot.

When you tap the screen, you’ll see a 3-step instruction guide. Once you’ve read the guide, hit the ‘Begin Voting’ on the bottom of the screen.

The next screen will show your actual ballot. Read the options carefully for each race and touch the box on the left of each candidate you wish to vote for.

Once you’ve completed your selections for the page, use the ‘Next’ button at the bottom of the screen to continue to the next page of your ballot.

Between the ‘Next’ and ‘Back’ buttons, you’ll see the number of pages on the ballot.

You’ll need to select a candidate (or more for some races) on each ballot page.

Note that every time you select a candidate, it will be recorded on the ticket on the left of the machine.

If you accidentally select a candidate you did not wish to, you can tap the candidate again and it will unselect them, and you may then select the candidate you want to vote for.

After making your selections, you can hit ‘Review’ at the end of the ballot.

If you have not selected a candidate or under-voted in any contest, you will notice a screen letting you know. You can go back and ‘Review’ or’ Confirm’ if you do not wish to make any changes.

Finally, press the red ‘Vote’ button on top of the machine when it’s flashing or the green ‘Cast your ballot now’ button on the screen.

You’ve cast your vote when the screen shows the “Thank you for voting” message on the screen.

NOTE: If you notice any errors, glitches or have technical difficulties, raise of hand and let a poll worker know

