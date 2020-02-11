Voting on Election Day? Here's what you should know.

Tuesday, November 3rd is your last day to vote in the 2020 Election. Here are some tips to help you make a plan.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you haven't voted in this year's election, whether by mailing in your ballot or going to an early voting location, Tuesday is your last chance. Voting on Election Day is different than voting early and because we're voting during a pandemic.

Here's what you should know.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd - and if you're casting your ballot then, you'll have to vote at your assigned polling place. You can find that information on the state board of elections website.

Keep in mind the polls open at 6:30 in the morning and you have to be in line before 7:30 Tuesday night.

You do not need to bring an ID to vote but the director of the Guilford County board of elections, Charlie Collicutt, said you should be ready to share some personal information.

"Come in prepared to say your name and where you live and if you've moved, or don't live where it says on the books, be prepared to tell us where," Collicutt said.

When it comes to COVID-19, polling places are taking extra steps.

"We're going to promote social distancing, our workers are going to be wearing masks, face shields, and gloves. Voters are going to be asked to wear masks, if they don't have one we will have a supply and we are going to be sanitizing surfaces," Collicutt said.

Once you're inside and ready to vote keep in mind the things you can't do like talk on the phone, take photos of other voters, or take a photo of your ballot.

Most importantly, if you haven't already, get out and vote!