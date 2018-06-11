GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement has gotten reports of ballots in some precincts in Wake County and other areas can't be fed through tabulators.

CLICK HERE TO REPORT AN ISSUE AT YOUR POLLING SITE

Initial reports from county elections offices indicate this issue is caused by high humidity levels. When ballots cannot be read by tabulators, they are stored securely in “emergency bins” and will be tabulated as soon as possible, the NC State Board of Elections says in a news release.

RELATED | Election Day | Humidity Causing Problems With Ballot Machines at Some NC Polling Place

CLICK HERE TO REPORT AN ISSUE AT YOUR POLLING SITE IN NC

RELATED | North Carolina Voting | A For North Carolina's Elections

FULL TEXT | N.C. State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement Law Index

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY