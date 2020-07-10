What qualifications are required in order to register to vote in North Carolina?

The deadline for registering to vote in North Carolina is this Friday, but you must first qualify in order to register.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election is this Friday.

In order to register, one must first meet the requirements it takes in order to be eligible.

Here are the qualifications required in order to register to vote. The person must be:

Be a U.S. citizen – See the USCIS website for citizenship information, citizenship documents are not required to register

Live in the county where you are registering, and have lived there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election

Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election (16 and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote, 17-year-olds may vote if they will be 18 at the time of the general election)

Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision

Supplemental Information regarding felony convictions and more

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, by order of the court, you may now register and vote if you are serving an extended term of probation, post-release supervision, or parole, you have outstanding fines, fees, or restitution, and you do not know of another reason that your probation, post-release supervision, or parole was extended.

State officials say once you have completed a felony sentence, including any probation, parole, or post-release supervision, or received a pardon, you are eligible to register and vote and no additional documentation is needed.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, if you were born in the United States, you are already a U.S. citizen, unless you were born to parents who were in the United States in a diplomatic capacity for a foreign country.

U.S. officials say if you were born outside of the United States and either one or both of your parents are or were U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization, you may already be a U.S. citizen.