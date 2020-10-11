Why do we still use the Electoral College?

The way we elect a president has not changed much since the Electoral College was introduced in the U.S. Constitution.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the past week now we've all been staring at maps filled with states colored in red or blue and a running total of electoral votes at the top. Why do we use the Electoral College? Wake Forest politics professor John Dinan said it dates back to 1787 and the Constitutional Convention.

"They did not think it was possible for the people to actually make a wise decision about the various candidates back in 1787," Dinan said. "They came up with the idea of an intermediate body of electors that the people would select and the electors would then make the selection of the president."

A lot has changed about our country since the electoral college was started but Professor Dinan says hardly anything has changed about the way we elect our president. So why does our country still use it? In short, because it's really hard to change the constitution. And people have tried...

"There's been no part of the U.S. Constitution that has been subject to more amendment efforts in the electoral college," Dinan said. "That is, if we look at how many people proposed changes to the constitution the number one thing people propose is, 'Let's change the electoral college.'"

In more than 230 years only 27 amendments have passed and 10 of those are the Bill of Rights. So as it stands, on December 14th, North Carolina's 15 electors will cast their ballots for the winner of the popular vote in our state.