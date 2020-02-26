GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina primary is right around the corner and there's nothing like redistricting to really make things exciting. This year, there's a good chance you're in a different congressional district.

For example, if you live in Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell, Chatham, Lee or Person County, last time you voted you chose a candidate for District 6. Now, that district looks a lot different - it includes all of Guilford and part of Forsyth County. Last year, state judges approved a new map.

"North Carolina splits roughly 50% for Democrats and 50% for Republicans and yet the majority of the congressional delegation were Republicans. So the Democrats took it to court arguing that the districts were unfairly drawn," High Point University Political Science Professor, Brandon Lenoir said.

Other than changing a number on your ballot, why does this matter? In 2018, District 6 elected Republican Mark Walker and the district has been represented by a Republican since 1985 when Howard Coble was elected for the first time.

But Lenoir says this new district is expected to favor Democratic candidates. That's because of the way the lines are drawn.

The Old 6th District divided three democratic areas - Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point among different districts. Now, all of those cities are in the same district.

"Traditionally, those cities tend to lean more Democratic because that makes up a big portion of the population - it's probably going to help the Democrat in that race," Lenoir said.

So, who's going to be on your ballot? For the Democrats: Kathy Manning, former Guilford County Commissioner Bruce Davis, Rep. Derwin Montgomery, Rhonda Foxx, and former Rep. Ed Hanes.

As for the Republicans: Lee Haywood and Laura Pichardo.

