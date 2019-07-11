GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: WFMY News 2 is not able to stream the entire town hall due to the podcast restrictions. But we'll be sure to bring you the latest on Senator Warren's visit to Greensboro right here.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to visit the City of Greensboro on Thursday.

The first stop is a town hall-style live podcast event at North Carolina A&T University, the largest HBCU in the country, at 12 p.m. in the Harrison Auditorium. Journalist and Commentator Angela Rye is moderating the event.

The Elizabeth Warren 2020 Campaign tells WFMY News 2 the conversation will focus on "how to level the playing field for working families,and who is best to lead that fight."

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and capacity is limited. The event is free and open to the public.

Even though tickets are not required, an RSVP is strongly encouraged. Admission will be first come, first served.

To learn more about the Elizabeth Warren 2020 Campaign, click here.

