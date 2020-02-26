CHARLESTON, S.C. — Democratic candidates went shot for shot on the debate stage in South Carolina.

Their last chance to make a statement, before Saturday's primary and ahead of Super Tuesday. Bernie Sanders has come out on top, after the last few contests. Some candidates need the win this week, to keep the campaign alive.



In a city known for its southern hospitality, the gloves came off between the democratic presidential candidates. But voters are making their voices heard as well.



"Democracy doesn't just take place on that stage, this is what democracy looks like out here on this corner. We want people to understand that our voices must be heard."

Supporters of different political viewpoints tried to drive their own messages home.



"This is my third communist convention. This is about 570 miles from my home in Florence Alabama.”

Voters say it’s important to take a stand.

“Somebody needs to stand up, make a statement. Take our first amendment right back from these communists. They don't define us."



Others took a more subtle approach, actually talking calmly with people who disagree with them. Like these two who went back and forth for an hour about President Donald Trump.

"I don't like what he says. I can't stand to hear him talk."

"Sometimes Donald Trump does not have the right temperament when it comes to tweeting or talking about policy and I agree with that. My biggest reason for supporting him is as a student, I don't make a lot of money. But because of his tax cut and jobs act, I have 6,000 more in my pocket now due to the standard deductions."

"I don't care I would gladly give it back to get rid of him. I think he's a terrible person."

"It's really nice to see two people from different sides be able to have a civilized conversation for a change."



Voters say these debates are important.

“Because I'm gonna get a perspective of someone I've never thought of before."

