'Black mamas can't wait' | Rep. Adams pushes for maternal health

On Flashpoint, Congresswoman Alma Adams said her own personal experience inspired her to push "Momnibus" legislation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fifteen years ago, U.S. Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) welcomed a granddaughter into the world. But a time that should've been joyous was, instead, perilous.

"We almost lost her and my daughter," Adams recalled. "Doctors overlooked things and disregarded the pain."

Fast-forward to 2021. April 11 to April 17 marks the fourth annual Black Maternal Health Week. In 2018, Adams introduced the first Black Maternal Health Week resolution with then-Senator Kamala Harris.

According to the CDC, Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. Black women's heightened risk of pregnancy-related death spans income and education levels, according to the Center for American Progress.

"It doesn't matter how good your insurance might be. It doesn't matter how well-off you might be," Adams said.

On Capitol Hill, Adams is pushing "Momnibus" legislation. It's a 12-bill package that attempts to confront the social and economic determinants that influence maternal health. The bills support community-based organizations, aim to add diversity in the health care professions and address systemic racism in the health care system.

