Focus on candidates' words during the virtual conventions

Body language analysis might be limited because of virtual platforms, but the candidates' words can reveal more than you realize. Blanca Cobb explains.

COVID-19 means this year's political conventions and debates will be very different. With the Democratic National Convention this week and the Republican National Convention next as well as upcoming debates on virtual formats, the way voters get a sense of whether they like or trust candidates will be different. We're talking about their body language. We know that voters use body language as a way to judge candidates.

If you can't get a good read on body language then focus on their words. There will be particular hot words to listen for. Let me give an example. Listen for personal pronouns such as "I" or "me". If a candidate says, "I will do X, Y, Z" then they're claiming ownership and you can have more confidence that they'll follow through. On the other hand, if a candidate says, "Will do X, Y, Z" then you can bet that they're not committing to anything.

Voters should listen for definitive statements or lack of definitive statements. There's a qualitative difference between "I think" vs. "I will". Listen to the difference between "You can bet that my administration will..." vs. "There's a chance that my administration will..." Even though "will" is a definitive word, look at how I used it? Other hot words are think, possibly, maybe, perhaps, probably. At first glance, you might think that that it's obvious until you listen to the context in which it's said.

Listening to the way candidates answer questions is revealing. Voters want to know if they can rely on the candidates. Every voter must ask him or herself, if the candidate answered the exact question asked. There's a difference in answering a question, any question or side stepping a question. If a candidate sidesteps the question then the voters should ask themselves why. And listen to the answer to see what the candidate is really saying.