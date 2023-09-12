Former NC Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan running for governor in 2024

Mike Morgan joins North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein as the second Democrat to throw his name in the hat for governor.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina State Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan announced Tuesday he will run for governor in 2024.

Morgan throws his name into the Democratic candidate pool, along with state attorney general Josh Stein.

Before leaving the state's highest court earlier this month, Morgan was a state government employee for 44 years, serving as a judge for 34 years.

The New Bern native was the first Black student to attend all-white Trent Park Elementary School in 1964, becoming one of five Black students that year to integrate New Bern's public school system.

Morgan lives in Raleigh with his wife Audrey. They have an adult daughter, an adult son, a daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren.

Here's the list of candidates on both sides of the aisle:

Democrats running for NC governor:

Republicans running for NC governor:

