Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds

Forsyth County Commissioners plan to decide who will receive the funds from the American Rescue plan.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday.

Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.

Staff for the Forsyth County Commissioners have been analyzing all community organization and department requests to determine who will receive the remaining funds. For a list of requests being considered by the commissioners click here.

In the first round, Forsyth county approved around $27 million for 34 projects within the community. These projects addressed issues such as education, public health, and workforce development.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at 201 N. Chestnut St. It can also be streamed live on the county's website, Facebook, and YouTube.

