Registered voters can get a FREE Voter ID Card in North Carolina

With the new photo ID requirement, registered voters who do not have an acceptable ID can get a free voter ID from their county's board of elections office.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Registered voters in North Carolina, who do not have an acceptable ID card, can now get a free ID from their county board of elections.

The voter ID card would include the voter's photo, name, and registration number. It will expire 10 years from the date it was issued.

Voters would not need any special documents to get a free ID card. All they would need is their name, birthdate, and the last four digits of their Social Security number. A picture will also be taken to go on the ID card.

The county boards will be able to issue a card during regular business hours. However, between the last day of early voting through Election Day, registered voters will not be able to receive a card.

In most counties, voters can get their IDs printed the same day. Some may require information from the voter to mail the ID card or they will contact the voter when the card is ready for pick up.

Those who have an acceptable form of ID do not need a separate ID from their county board.

- Driver's license (North Carolina or another state if registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election)

- Military or veterans ID cards

- State Board approved college student and public employer ID cards

- U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card

All of these forms must be unexpired or expired for one year or less.

In June, the State Board of Elections approved the photo ID requirement for voting in North Carolina Elections. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting in-person and via absentee ballot in the upcoming fall elections.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.