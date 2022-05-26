'It has to stop' | Gov. Cooper calls for ban on assault weapons

"We cannot forget this tragedy when it fades from the news. We cannot normalize the mass murder of children. We cannot wait any longer. It has to stop."

At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, law enforcement officials said. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries.

Uvalde officials said the shooting started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday at a building at Robb Elementary that houses students in grades two through four. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire.

Department of Public Safety officials told KENS 5 in addition to the 19 children killed, there were also two adult fatalities in the tragedy: AP has confirmed they are both teachers at the school.

The alleged shooter was also killed by a tactical agent responding to the scene after he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, local police confirmed. It is believed that shooter acted alone; he has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

We cannot normalize the mass murder of children. pic.twitter.com/IjnYBR3eM1 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 25, 2022

In the nearly 3-minute video, Cooper asked "what on earth is more important than protecting our children?"

Cooper said as governor of North Carolina, he feels a strong responsibility to do all he can to keep our children safe at school and to prevent these horrible mass shootings.

He said that's why he took executive action back in 2019 by strengthening background checks

"We've mandated safety plans and coordinated schools and local law enforcement. I've vetoed dangerous bills that would have allowed guns in schools," Cooper said. "But that's not enough."

Cooper said a strong universal background checks law is now sitting in the United States Senate. He said they need to pass it and the President will sign it. Cooper said while they're at it, they should also ban assault weapons.

"Until they do, state legislators should close North Carolina's permanent loophole for these weapons," Cooper said. "Pass it and I'll sign it."

Cooper went on to say that we need Republicans in North Carolina and across the country to come to the table and pass these bills or we need to choose new leaders.

"We cannot forget this tragedy when it fades from the news. We cannot normalize the mass murder of children. We cannot wait any longer. It has to stop," Cooper stressed.

