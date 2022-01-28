Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes bill pushing primary to June

The primary date remains May 17.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have delayed North Carolina's primary elections by another three weeks to June.

He struck down the measure on Friday. Republican legislators said the measure would allow them more time to redraw their redistricting plans if the state Supreme Court strikes down boundaries.

"According to the State Board of Elections, districts must be finalized by the week of February 14, just 12 days after the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in redistricting cases. This would give the courts a few days to make their decision before that deadline and would give the General Assembly little time to draw new maps if required," North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore said.

Gov. Cooper said it was a bad idea for lawmakers to interfere when litigation challenging the congressional map drawings is before the state's highest court.

"The constitutionality of congressional and legislative districts is now in the hands of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the Court should have the opportunity to decide how much time is needed to ensure that our elections are constitutional," Cooper said.

