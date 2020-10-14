Who do you think won the North Carolina Gubernatorial Debate?

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest participated in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle Wednesday.

The Wednesday debate between Governor Roy Cooper and Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest was hosted by the state's Association of Broadcasters.

Cooper has long criticized Forest for refusing to wear masks at political rallies while Forest has attacked Cooper for a slow reopening of schools and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.