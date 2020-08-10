Students from NC HBCU's wish Kamala Harris good luck before Vice Presidental debate in video

The debate is Wednesday at 9 p.m. Students from around the state send their well wishes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ahead of the only vice presidential debate before the election, college students from various HBCU's in North Carolina are sending their well wishes to Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris via video.

Harris is the first HBCU alum to be on a presidential ticket.

"Harris is allowing HBCU students around the world to open their eyes and their mind to higher and better dreams and plans," Jordan, a student at North Carolina Central University said.

The Biden for President campaign has put a focus on HBCU students participating in this year's election.

In October, Dog Emhoff visited Greensboro and stopped by the Greensboro Four Monument on North Carolina A&T's campus.

In September, Senator Harris kicked off the national "Turn up and Turn out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour" on National Black Voter Day with a stop in Durham.

A spokesperson for Biden for President said they help more than 50 HBCU programming watch parties across the state led by students, alumni, and administration.

