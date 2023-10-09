High Point mayor announces bid for US Congress

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner puts his name in the hat for North Carolina's 6th District, currently held by Democrat Kathy Manning.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Mayor Jay Wagner announced his bid for U.S. Congress on Monday.

Wagner is running for the congressional seat that represents North Carolina's 6th District, which is made up of Guilford and Rockingham Counties and parts of Forsyth and Caswell Counties.

"Now more than ever, it's vital to have serious conservative leadership," Wagner said in a statement on his campaign website. "I will focus on reducing energy costs, curbing excessive spending, reducing our unprecedented inflation, opposing rising sentiments of anti-semitism, and fully standing with Israel and supporting their war against terror."

Wagner has served as High Point's mayor since 2016.

Democrat Kathy Manning currently serves District 6. She is in her second term and is up for reelection in November 2024.

Before Manning, Republican Mark Walker represented the district and did not seek reelection after redistricting made the district likelier to favor Democrats.

Formal candidate filing for the 2024 election does not open until December.

