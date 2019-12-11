GREENSBORO, N.C. — The next phase of the impeachment inquiry is about to get underway.

Public hearings start this week. Democrats are investigating whether President Trump abused his office. It's the fourth time a president has faced an impeachment inquiry.

Up until this week, impeachment talks have been behind closed doors, but we'll all get to see it play out starting Wednesday when House lawmakers question people within the Trump administration.

"What we're getting from congressional Democrats is they are going to focus relatively specifically on President Trump's actions regarding Ukraine," said Dr. Martin Kifer, with High Point University's Political Science Department.

Kifer says it's not clear what will happen next. The House could impeach President Trump but that doesn't mean he'll be kicked out of office.

"Impeachment, in and of itself, that is the accusation, does not imply that a president would be removed," he said, "There's at least one other part of the process by which a president would be tried for these alleged crimes."

If this inquiry advances to a formal impeachment, it would mean a Senate trial.

Kifer says this process is written into the Constitution. He also says it's supposed to be hard to remove people from political office.

"It is not easy to remove people from political office in the United States, and that’s how it was set up," he explained, "There has to be a lot of information about whatever crimes somebody is supposed to have committed in order to remove him from office."

