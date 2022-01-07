High point woman would benefit from Medicaid expansion

She has a 7-year-old daughter who is already on Medicaid

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In North Carolina 600,000 people could be impacted by Medicaid expansion including one High Point woman and her family.

"We all are entitled to live a healthier and happier life and this is not even barely getting it," Victoria Bartelson said.

Bartelson is a mother of four. She says her youngest daughter who's 7 is one Medicaid because when she was born Bartelson got in car accident that stopped her from going back to work.

"She gets doctor visits every year and those things can make sure that your child is growing healthy and if she didn't have Medicaid she wouldn't be going to the doctor every year," Bartelson said.

Bartelson says she was on Medicaid before she got on disability after her accident. Now that she's no longer on it she says its hard to keep up with bills.

"As a single mom on disability I can't pay I can't pay the medical bills and then the medical bills just pile up and add onto what I already can't pay," Bartelson said.

She says sometimes money gets so tight she has to reach out to friends and family for help.

"There are times when I have honestly had to make a plea on Facebook or a group of friends just requesting you know I've had a hard month this month if anyone can help us offset home costs," Bartelson said.

Bartelson sees how helpful Medicaid is for her youngest daughter and says she wishes it could help her three older kids too.

"We do what we can and they go to the doctor when they need to but their bills keep them from being able to live a healthier and happier life," Bartelson said.