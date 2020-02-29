GREENSBORO, N.C. — Super Tuesday is upon us! On March 3, voters in 14 states including North Carolina will head to the polls.

Voters in North Carolina will cast their ballots in the primary narrowing the list for candidates in the presidential, governor, lieutenant governor, and other key state and congressional position races.

RELATED: Super Tuesday NC Voter Guide: Where to vote, how to register, find results

In the Piedmont Triad, voters will choose in Guilford County the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education. In Winston-Salem, voters will elect a Mayor, city council members and decided upon local sales and use tax. But there are a number of municipal elections taking place all over the Piedmont Triad.

