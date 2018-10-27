CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Large crowds of Trump supporters awaited the president’s visit at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday afternoon.

The event was expected to start at 7 p.m. Friday but some of his supporters lined up Thursday night in anticipation. People set up tents and came with umbrellas because of the rainy, cold weather.

“Chance of a lifetime,” said Trump supporter Heather Strupe. “I’m not going to let a little rain keep me down and apparently a lot of other people didn’t either.”

The president was in town to campaign for congressional candidate Mark Harris with just over a week before the election. Supporters told NBC Charlotte they believe Trump’s visit will make a difference.

“He’s getting out in front of the people, with any business that’s what you do,” said Dustin, a Trump supporter.

“The other side with all their laws and rules telling people how to live and how to be, Trump stood up to that, I think that’s why he got elected. I think that’s why Mark Harris will get elected,” said Bob, another Trump supporter.

NBC Charlotte talked to people from Charlotte to Gastonia, even Greensboro.

“I’m a major Trump supporter and think he’s doing a great job,” said Martha who came from Greensboro for her first Trump rally.

Others have seen the president in person before. Now, they’re hoping to build momentum in time for the midterms.

“I went to his rally in High Point 2016; it’s an awesome environment to be in. It’s a good time; all the supporters gathering just cheering him on,” says Dustin.

“I’m excited this is actually this is my third Trump rally. I’m excited for what’s going on in our country. There are people from all walks of life that are really started to see things happen,” Strupe told NBC Charlotte.

