Incumbent Nancy Vaughan projected winner in a tight race for Greensboro mayor

Mayor Nancy Vaughan received 425 more votes than Councilman Justin Outling. Vaughan said she’s proud of the work her team did this campaign season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Incumbent Nancy Vaughan is the projected winner in a tight race for Greensboro mayor, after receiving 425 more votes than Councilman Justin Outling.

Vaughan said in a previous interview with WFMY News 2 that addressing food insecurity within the city would be and continues to be a top priority.

“Food insecurity is not unique to Greensboro; it is something happening all over our state and all over our country,” Vaughan said. “We have a lot of progress to move forward, but we have the correct people at the table looking at creative results.”

She said her collaboration efforts with Greensboro police’s initiative to get teens hired for the summer aims at helping kids in at-risk areas in the city.

“We’re not going to police our way out of this. We’re going to have to look at programs, such as cure violence, and other ways we can work with the community to look into other ways they can be policed,” Vaughan said in a previous interview with WFMY News 2.

Vaughan also aims to focus on housing programs the city has in place.

"The best way we can keep someone housed is to keep them from getting evicted," Vaughan said.

Vaughan, born in New Jersey attended Fairfield University and studied political science.

Her family relocated to Greensboro in 1981, when her father took a position with the ACC.

According to her website, she was elected to the council in 1997 as the District Four representative.

“I served two terms and temporarily retired when my daughter was born. In 2009 I was elected as an at-large councilmember (one as mayor Pro tempore) and elected as mayor in 2013,” Vaughan said. “I am the only council member to serve in all three positions. This gives me the unique perspective to understand the challenges that each council member faces.”

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.