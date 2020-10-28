'May her legacy continue to inspire' | Joe Biden pays respects to Kay Hagan on 1-year anniversary of her passing

"Kay was a relentless champion for North and a fierce defender of its citizens," Biden said.

(Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)

Joe Biden took to Twitter Wednesday to pay his respects to former North Carolina senator Kay Hagan.

"It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we lost my friend Senator Kay Hagan. Kay was a relentless champion for North Carolina and a fierce defender of its citizens. May her legacy continue to inspire a new generation of leaders to follow in her steps."

Hagan, a former bank executive who rose from a budget writer in the North Carolina Legislature to a seat in the U.S. Senate, died following a prolonged illness. She was 66.

Hagan died of encephalitis, or brain inflammation, caused by Powassan virus, a rare virus spread from ticks to humans, Kay's former Senate spokeswoman, Sadie Weiner previously said.

Hagan contracted the illness in late 2016, and the subsequent brain inflammation made it difficult for her to speak and walk.

Hagan, a Democrat, served a single term in the Senate and lost her 2014 re-election bid to Republican North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis