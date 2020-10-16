Joe Biden to visit North Carolina to help promote early voting

The event will happen on Sunday in Durham. Details as to where the event will be held have not been released at this time.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit North Carolina this weekend. According to CBS affiliate WBTV, Biden will be coming to help promote early voting.

WBTV reports the event is scheduled to happen on Sunday in Durham, where Biden will urge North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state’s in-person early voting period, which ends Oct. 31.