North Carolina AG Josh Stein running for governor in 2024

Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that he is running to serve as North Carolina's next governor in 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that he is running for governor of North Carolina in 2024.

Stein is the first Democrat to announce a campaign to replace Gov. Roy Cooper, who will vacate the office following his second term.

"I learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition," Stein said in a statement. "Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you'll be pregnant and who you can marry. I believe in a different North Carolina — and that the fights we choose determine what kind of state we'll become. We'll build a better and brighter North Carolina by standing together for what's right, fighting to fix what's wrong, and doing right by every single North Carolinian."

Stein has made his views clear on abortion following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade last summer. Stein said, "Decisions about reproductive care are deeply personal," and they should only involve a woman, her loved ones and her doctor.

Stein has raised more than $5 million and has nearly $4 million cash-on-hand for his 2024 bid, according to a campaign release.

The attorney general has earned endorsements from more than 150 elected officials statewide, including U.S. Reps. Jeff Jackson, Wiley Nickel and Deborah Ross. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is also among the public officials backing Stein for governor in 2024.

At the North Carolina Transportation Summit in Raleigh Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper reacted to Stein's announcement.

"Josh Stein has been an amazing attorney general, working closely with us protecting consumers," Cooper said. "I'm gonna concentrate over the next two years doing the job that I can. Josh has a bright future and we'll be talking about that."

