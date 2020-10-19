Kamala Harris says North Carolina is a “critical part of winning the race for the White House”

Harris spoke before a group of about two dozen at a closed event at UNC Asheville saying President Trump has failed with his handling of the coronavirus.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has rescheduled her trip to North Carolina. According to her campaign, Harris is making a stop to Charlotte Wednesday. The campaign has not released any additional details about the trip.

Last week, Harris canceled a planned trip to the Tarheel state after two members of her team tested positive for the Coronavirus. According to the Biden-Harris campaign, Sen. Harris was not in close contact with either staff member and did not need to quarantine. The staff members were identified as a non-staff flight crew member and Harris' communications director.

While in Asheville, Harris said North Carolina was going to be a critical part of winning the race for the White House.

“We need North Carolina and that’s why I’m here, that’s why he’s been here," Sen. Kamala Harris said. "The people of North Carolina are very much going to be a very big part of deciding this election, so we’re here to encourage the vote. Vote early.”

Harris spoke before a group of about two dozen at a closed event at UNC Asheville saying President Trump has failed with his handling of the coronavirus.

"He is incapable of being a president that will protect the well-being and health of American people and that’s why he’s got to go," Harris said.

But Harris also spoke about the importance of bringing this country together again.

"Years from now our children our grandchildren others they’re gonna look at us, they’re gonna look in our eyes and ask us, where were you in that moment," Harris asked.

Someone who knows a thing or two about legacy, the revered at a church in Newton North Carolina who will introduce Harris at her Charlotte event Wednesday night. His name is Robert W. Lee the 4th and he is a direct descendant of the Confederate general with almost the same name.

"It has been my life’s work thus far to ensure there be a different future," Lee said, "Rather than the past that was filled with racism, bigotry and hatred."

Sen. Harris also joined WCNC Charlotte for a virtual one-on-one interview last Thursday. Harris talked with WCNC Charlotte's Fred Shropshire about the importance of North Carolina in this year's election.

"North Carolina is so important for a lot of reasons," Harris said. "It's certainly important because the voters in North Carolina have helped determine who will be the President of the United States, but also I just love North Carolina."

Harris was last in the battleground state of North Carolina on September 28. She spoke about the Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act in Raleigh during that visit.