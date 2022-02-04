Rep. Kathy Manning says she plans to seek re-election

Congresswoman Kathy Manning's office confirms the lawmaker plans to seek re-election in 2022.

North Carolina's congressional maps remain a topic of debate throughout the state. Manning's office told WFMY News 2 the congresswoman believes the proposed maps are gerrymandered and violate the state's constitution.

Manning, elected to her seat in 2020, thinks her district will remain in Greensboro pending litigation, and she plans to run to continue representing the city in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The state pushed back candidate filing to Feb. 24 as the state supreme court works through lawsuits regarding the newly-drawn maps. The primary elections also were delayed to May 17. They were originally scheduled for Mar. 8.

A North Carolina judicial panel had refused to throw out the maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, rejecting arguments that the lines were illegally politically stacked for the GOP.