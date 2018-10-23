GREENSBORO, N.C-- The race for Guilford County Sheriff is heating up between Incumbent Sheriff B.J. Barnes and Democrat Danny Rogers.

Barnes is currently the longest serving sheriff in Guilford County history at 24 years. He's looking to add four more years to that with a seventh term.

"I've got the experience I've got a 65% reduction in crime during that time I've been the sheriff.That's better, double what anybody else anywhere else close to us has," Barnes said.

Danny Rogers worked for both the High Point Police department and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office as a deputy in the 1990's.

"Learning the community and learning the needs and listening to the concerns of the people has a really enhanced my ability to be a good sheriff, a well-rounded sheriff," Rogers said,.

Rogers didn't leave the sheriff's office on the best of terms.

"He was fired from his position here at the sheriff's office for leaving his post. It's really funny to me that he wants to protect and serve but yet he left his citizens on protected and left his post." Barnes said.

Rogers admits he left, but says others did it as well and it wasn't enforced for them.

"I left my assigned post I did," Rogers said,

Rogers is also transparent about his checkered past. He was charged with selling alcohol without a license and had domestic violence order placed on him.

"I can't sit here and say you know I'm proud of what I've always done. I can't say that. But it what it has done is not only did it educate me it matured me,"Rogers said.

Rogers says he'd rather focus on the future and be a positive change.

If elected, Rogers says he wants to reduce crime, increase retention rate for officers, to stop convicts from committing crimes, and rebuild relationships between law enforcement and people in the county.

"When we look at the vision that we bring we bring a vision for the entire community of Guilford County. We are not focused on one group of people," Rogers said.

Barnes says he's focused on solving crimes and arresting criminals. To do that, he wants to open a regional lab in Guilford County that will do rapid DNA tests.

"We need a regional lab. The reason for that is there is 15,000 rape kids for example that are on tested in Raleigh right now," Barnes explained.

An issue Barnes and Rogers disagree on is accreditation for the Sheriff's Office. Rogers says if elected he would work be a part of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA.

"I want to make sure that the department is running on a level of excellence," Rogers said.

CALEA is national body of standards developed by law enforcement professionals.

Barnes says Guilford County wouldn't benefit from being a part of that body.

"That means that I have to abide by the same rules as Chicago, Boston, Baltimore or Los Angeles and basically that doesn't fit our needs here. So that's why am not for a national accreditation," Barnes said.

He says he's actually part of a panel with sheriff's across the state working on developing an accreditation at the state level. Barnes said that would work better something like CALEA.

