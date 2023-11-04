Recreational weed unlikely to become law in NC anytime soon despite Democrat efforts

It started with Colorado back in 2012, and since then, 20 states have allowed people to use marijuana as they, please.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year we could see fewer restrictions on marijuana.

States are working to completely legalize cannabis.

And now there's a push to make North Carolina the next state to legalize weed. House Bill 626 aims to legalize and regulate the sale, possession and use of cannabis in North Carolina.

Democrats are set to introduce the legislation this week, saying recreational use of the drug could bring millions in tax revenue.

“People have been smoking cannabis from time immemorial and up until the 1930s, it was essentially legal," Rep. Kelly Alexander said. "What we're trying to do now is to restore that legality."

But it likely won't pass.

The Republican supermajority in the General Assembly wants to legalize it just for medical reasons.

It's already passed the Senate but still needs to get voted on in the House, meaning there's a chance we could see more access to cannabis in the coming year.

